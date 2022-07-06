Flyers Goalie Ivan Fedotov Sent to Military Base in Northern Russia, Per Report

Report: Flyers prospect Fedotov sent to military base in northern Russia originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Flyers goalie prospect Ivan Fedotov has been moved to a remote military base in northern Russia, his agent J.P. Barry told the Associated Press on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Fedotov was reportedly detained last Friday in his native country for allegedly evading military service.

Fedotov played last season for CSKA Moscow in the KHL, Russia's top pro league. Currently, the NHL and KHL do not have a transfer agreement in place. With his KHL contract expiring, the 2015 seventh-round draft pick signed his entry-level contract in May, signaling his plan to come to North America and compete for a roster spot on the Flyers.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Now, his NHL dream is completely up in the air and his whereabouts are being reported on.

"We're aware of the reports and are investigating the situation. We have no further comment at this time," Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said in a statement released by the team last Friday.

Per the Associated Press report:

"CSKA, whose name translates to 'Central Sports Club of the Army,' was founded as the Soviet army’s hockey team in 1946 and still has traditional ties to the military."

Fedotov had a standout season for CSKA Moscow and also won a silver medal with the Russian national team at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.