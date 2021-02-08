Flyers-Devils Games on Thursday, Saturday Postponed Because of COVID Protocols

Flyers have 2 home games postponed this week because of COVID protocols originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Everyone is seeing why 2020-21 is the season of adjustments.

The Flyers, and many other clubs, are facing their fair share of adjustments this week. The Flyers' home games on Thursday and Saturday against the Devils have been postponed because of the NHL's COVID protocols. The makeup dates are to be determined.

New Jersey had 16 players on the league's COVID protocol list Sunday.

Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim did not play in his team's 7-4 win Sunday over the Capitals as he was unavailable because of COVID protocol. There are a number of contributing factors for why a player can be placed on the COVID protocol list. A player being out because of COVID protocol does not necessarily mean the player tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Flyers on Sunday had a 6:15 a.m. wakeup call as all of the team's players, coaches and staff received POC tests prior to the game at noon ET against Washington at Capital One Arena. Head coach Alain Vigneault said the Flyers did not know if they were going to play Sunday when they arrived to the arena.

"After all tests returned negative, the league’s, NHLPA’s and clubs’ medical groups determined that it was appropriate to play the game," the NHL released in a statement Sunday following the game.

The Flyers practiced Monday at Capital One Arena. Sanheim was unavailable and will not play Tuesday against Washington (6 p.m. ET/NBCSP). Vigneault said all other players were able to practice Monday.

After Tuesday's game, the Flyers won't play again until Sunday, when they visit the Rangers (6 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

With multiple teams dealing with postponements because of the coronavirus pandemic, the NHL last Saturday announced numerous rescheduled games. Four of the Flyers' games were impacted.

Monday arrived and two more were added to the list.

