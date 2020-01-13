Flyers Come Back and Win With a Little Help From Brad Marchand’s Fluke Shootout ‘Attempt’

Well, that was probably the strangest way you've ever seen a game end, right? At least it was for me.

Just after saying how tired I was of shootouts, they pull you right back in. But that's hockey for you.

Thanks to NHL All-Star Travis Konecny, the Flyers found themselves ending Monday night with a 6-5 win over the Bruins.

An even bigger thanks though has to go to Brad Marchand, who decided to overskate the puck in his shootout attempt ... if we can even call it that.

Since Marchand grazed the top of the puck, it officially counted as his attempt against Carter Hart, thus ending the game with the Wells Fargo Center erupting in cheers ... and laughs.

Even better, social media threw a mini-party to celebrate the win and a series sweep over Boston on the season.

Marchand fails to score, or move the puck, really. pic.twitter.com/KzlDhvXNWN — Broad Street Hockey (@BroadStHockey) January 14, 2020

THAT WAS THE BEST ENDING TO A SHOOTOUT EVER — Flyers Fans in DC (@flyersfansindc) January 14, 2020

That was by far the best ending to any hockey game I've ever seen😂😂😂 give Marchand the first star — Mark Giannone (@markflagmann) January 14, 2020

Maybe the greatest thing I've seen all season was Brad Marchand over skating a puck on the last shoot out attempt #NowOrNever — LikeMothsToJames 🇺🇸 (@AngryJimHW) January 14, 2020

I honestly could not have pictured a better ending to this game — #OskarStrong That **** You Swagger (@J_Fahringer) January 14, 2020

Nothing tops Gritty's tweet though ... if you know, you know.

And even with the game over and players celebrating on the ice, the puck that was just barely touched, can still be seen.

You can see the puck still at center ice. pic.twitter.com/154kwMUe9M — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) January 14, 2020

Legend says, the puck still remains on the Flyers logo and will haunt Marchand every time he returns to Philadelphia.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Flyers