Flyers

Flyers Come Back and Win With a Little Help From Brad Marchand’s Fluke Shootout ‘Attempt’

You'll never believe how Brad Marchand messed up in this shootout attempt against the Flyers, but we know you'll never forget it

By Brooke Destra

Well, that was probably the strangest way you've ever seen a game end, right? At least it was for me.

Just after saying how tired I was of shootouts, they pull you right back in. But that's hockey for you.

Thanks to NHL All-Star Travis Konecny, the Flyers found themselves ending Monday night with a 6-5 win over the Bruins.

An even bigger thanks though has to go to Brad Marchand, who decided to overskate the puck in his shootout attempt ... if we can even call it that.

Since Marchand grazed the top of the puck, it officially counted as his attempt against Carter Hart, thus ending the game with the Wells Fargo Center erupting in cheers ... and laughs.

Even better, social media threw a mini-party to celebrate the win and a series sweep over Boston on the season.

Nothing tops Gritty's tweet though ... if you know, you know.

And even with the game over and players celebrating on the ice, the puck that was just barely touched, can still be seen.

Legend says, the puck still remains on the Flyers logo and will haunt Marchand every time he returns to Philadelphia.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Flyers

Copyright CSNPH - CSN PHI

This article tagged under:

Flyers
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us