Flyers’ Carter Hart Exits Practice Early With Possible Injury

VOORHEES, N.J. - The Flyers are hoping this isn't a flashback to last season, when they were ravaged by injuries in net and used an NHL record eight goaltenders.

Carter Hart left practice early Tuesday with assistant athletic trainer Sal Raffa. Alain Vigneault had not yet received a definitive update on Hart when the head coach addressed the media just before 1 p.m. following practice.

"I'm still waiting to find out," Vigneault said. "Obviously he felt a little something, I'm not exactly sure where in the lower-body region. We should find out in the next couple of hours, I'm hoping."

Backup goalie Brian Elliott was already slated to start Wednesday night in St. Louis against the Blues (8 p.m. ET/NBCSN). Hart allowed five goals Monday night in the Flyers' 6-5 shootout win over the Bruins but did not appear to suffer any injury during the game.

"As far as I know, I just talked quickly with [goaltending coach Kim Dillabaugh] here, he just got off the ice - after the game last night, everything was fine, everything was fine this morning," Vigneault said. "I'm not quite sure what happened between the time they're warming up the goalies and I'm stepping on the ice. I stepped on the ice and two minutes after, he was stepping off."

The 21-year-old Hart has been massive to the Flyers' turnaround thus far in 2019-20. Hart has given the Flyers their desired stability in net, going 15-11-3 with a 2.61 goals-against average and .905 save percentage over 32 games. He has been dominant at home, where he's 13-2-2 with a 1.69 goals-against average and .940 save percentage.

If the Flyers have to, they can fly Alex Lyon to St. Louis to back up Elliott. The 27-year-old Lyon has a 2.56 goals-against average and .916 save percentage in 23 games with AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley.

