Flyers Broadcast Schedule 2021-22: 69 Games on NBC Sports Philadelphia

By Jordan Hall

A look at Flyers' broadcast schedule, including 69 games with Jackson and the crew originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

For the first time in three seasons, the Flyers will play an 82-game schedule.

Unlike last season, fans will be back at the Wells Fargo Center in full capacity.

And like every season, fans can turn to NBC Sports Philadelphia for Jim Jackson, Keith Jones and their local broadcast.

NBC Sports Philadelphia will feature 69 of the Flyers' 82 regular-season games in 2021-22. Every broadcast on NBCSP and NBCSP+ will be available to live stream at NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com and the MyTeams app.

Jackson, the longtime play-by-play announcer, and Jones, the former Flyer, lead the live game coverage, while Taryn Hatcher, Scott Hartnell and Al Morganti will have the analysis and reaction on Flyers Pregame and Postgame Live.

The Flyers have 13 games on national broadcasts this season.

Below is the full broadcast schedule, including five of the team's six preseason games.

