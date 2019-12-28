Flyers at Sharks: Live Stream, Storylines, Game Time and More

Alain Vigneault and company will eye their fifth straight win as they come back from the NHL-mandated holiday break.

To open a six-game road trip, the Flyers (21-11-5) visit the Sharks (16-20-3) Saturday.

Let's get into the essentials:

• For the first time in his 10-year NHL career, Justin Braun will play in San Jose as a visitor.

The 32-year-old defenseman was a 2007 seventh-round draft pick of the Sharks and spent nine years in San Jose before being traded to the Flyers in June.

"I think it will be pretty weird," Braun said Friday after practice. "I spent nine years there, it was a long time to be in one place. It will be a little different going in the visiting room and playing on the other side."

Braun played 84 career postseason games during his time with the Sharks and had this night circled on the calendar.

"Oh yeah, looked for that one right away," he said. "You want to know when you're going there, how mentally prepared you've got to be and when you've got to do it. I'm just hoping it goes smooth."

San Jose, which went to the Western Conference Final last season and has missed the playoffs only once since 2003-04, is in last place of the Pacific Division and fired head coach Peter DeBoer this month.

"It is surprising," Braun said of the Sharks' struggles. "They've got a lot of high-end talent. I know their goalies have struggled a little bit, but they can turn it around - hopefully not against us. I think they have the guys to do it, they just have to put it together."

• Interestingly, it appears Andy Andreoff will play tonight despite being placed on waivers earlier in the day. Per the CBA, a player on waivers cannot be traded or loaned until after the expiration of the waiver period, so it looks Andreoff is still eligible to play tonight before potentially being claimed or assigned to AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley.

He'll stay in the lineup as Scott Laughton (groin, day to day) is not quite ready to return.

• James van Riemsdyk has 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in his last 13 games after going scoreless in his previous eight games.

Projected lineup

Forwards

Claude Giroux-Sean Couturier-Travis Konecny

James van Riemsdyk-Kevin Hayes-Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Joel Farabee-Morgan Frost-Jakub Voracek

Andy Andreoff-Mikhail Vorobyev-Tyler Pitlick

Defensemen

Ivan Provorov-Matt Niskanen

Travis Sanheim-Justin Braun

Shayne Gostisbehere-Philippe Myers

Goalies

Carter Hart

Brian Elliott

