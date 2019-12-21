Flyers at Senators: Live Stream, Storylines, Game Time and More

This one could get interesting.

Two weeks after a tension-filled game at the Wells Fargo Center, the Flyers (19-11-5) and Senators (15-18-3) meet again Saturday in Ottawa.

Let's get into the essentials:

• When: 7 p.m. ET with Flyers Pregame Live at 6:30 p.m. ET

• Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia+

• Live stream: NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com and the NBC Sports MyTeams app

• Since the previous meeting, the Flyers' lineup will look considerably different.

• The Flyers are eyeing their 20th win of the season. In 2018-19, the Flyers notched their 20th victory on Jan. 28.

• The Flyers are 11-3-1 when Kevin Hayes records a point and 10-3-0 when James van Riemsdyk records a point.

Both are hitting their stride and the Flyers are that much tougher to play against when those two set up shop in the offensive zone.

Hayes has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in the last 15 games, while van Riemsdyk has 10 points (six goals, four assists) over the last 11 games.

In 37 career games against the Senators, van Riemsdyk has scored 30 points (14 goals, 16 assists), his most against any NHL team.

"We need him to step up and play important minutes and do what he is doing for us right now," Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault said Thursday.

• Ottawa is 8-1-0 in its last nine home games, a stretch in which it has outscored the opposition 33-18.

Projected lineup

Forwards

Claude Giroux-Sean Couturier-Travis Konecny

James van Riemsdyk-Kevin Hayes-Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Andy Andreoff-Morgan Frost-Jakub Voracek

Chris Stewart-Mikhail Vorobyev-Tyler Pitlick

Defensemen

Ivan Provorov-Matt Niskanen

Travis Sanheim-Justin Braun

Shayne Gostisbehere-Philippe Myers

Goalies

Brian Elliott

Carter Hart

