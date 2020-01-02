Flyers at Golden Knights: Live Stream, Storylines, Game Time and More

The Flyers open 2020 in Las Vegas hoping to find consistency outside of Philadelphia.

For Game 4 of their six-game road trip (1-2-0), the Flyers (22-13-5) visit the Golden Knights (22-15-6) Thursday.

Let's get into the essentials:

• When: 10 p.m. ET with Flyers Pregame Live at 9:30 p.m. ET

• Where: T-Mobile Arena

• Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

• Live stream: NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com and the NBC Sports MyTeams app

• The Flyers already have their most points halfway through a season since 2011-12, when the team was 25-12-4 with 54 points at the midway mark. That club was the last to win a playoff series for the Flyers.

Before playing Game 41 tonight, the 2019-20 team has 49 points and things could be better. The Flyers have not played well on the road (9-11-1, minus-25 goal differential) and own five losses after regulation, so considering where they are, especially on the heels of last season, many would take this current state.

A road win over Vegas would go a long way for the Flyers' confidence and six-game trip. It would even their record on this lengthy swing away from home before two more tough matchups close out the trip - the Coyotes on Saturday (8 p.m. ET/NBCSP) and Hurricanes on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

• The Flyers are 2-0-0 in Vegas and have outscored the Golden Knights 9-3 at T-Mobile Arena. They have a chance to sweep the two-game regular-season series after beating Vegas, 6-2, in Philadelphia on Oct. 21.

• The Golden Knights are 11-4-2 since Nov. 27 and in first place of the Pacific Division. The Flyers, who have played three fewer games, are a point behind them.

Projected lineup

Forwards

Claude Giroux-Sean Couturier-Jakub Voracek

James van Riemsdyk-Kevin Hayes-Travis Konecny

Michael Raffl-Scott Laughton-Tyler Pitlick

Joel Farabee-Mikhail Vorobyev-Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Defensemen

Ivan Provorov-Matt Niskanen

Travis Sanheim-Justin Braun

Shayne Gostisbehere-Robert Hagg

Goalies

Carter Hart

Brian Elliott

