Flyers Advance to Second Round of NHL Playoffs

The top-seeded team in the Eastern Conference beat the Montreal Canadiens in six games.

By NBC10 Staff

Nate Thompson #44 of the Philadelphia Flyers controls the puck away from Nick Suzuki #14, Shea Weber #6 and Jeff Petry #26 of the Montreal Canadiens during the second period of Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 21, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario.
Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Flyers scored quickly and never looked back Friday night to beat the Montreal Canadiens, 3-2, and advanced to the second round of the NHL playoffs.

It was the Flyers’ first playoff series victory since 2012, when they defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins in a raucous first-round series before falling to the New Jersey Devils in 5 games.

The top-seeded Flyers got an instant advantage in the game when Ivan Provorov scored, with an assist from Kevin Hayes, 28 seconds into the game.

They were ahead by one goal at the end of the first and second periods before holding onto the blade-thin lead in the third period.

Up next for the Flyers is the Islanders, who beat the Washington Capitols in five games. The Flyers and Islanders haven't met in the playoffs since 1987.

