Did Kings’ Organist Troll Philadelphia During Flyers Game by Playing Sixers’ Victory Song?

Wait, we've heard that song before.

The organist at the STAPLES Center may have sneakily trolled Philadelphia during the first period of the Flyers-Kings game on New Year's Eve.

With the Kings leading the Flyers, 3-0, in the opening frame, it sure sounded like the organist played a catchy tune that Philly holds near and dear to its heart.

Yes, the Sixers' victory song. We'll allow you to be the judge.

Could this be a troll job by the @LAKings organist? Why yes...yes I think it is. Listen for yourself #12345Sixers #1234Goals? @NBCSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Bfw3g9RVPI — Amy Fadool Kane (@amyfadoolNBCS) January 1, 2020

So, was that Los Angeles poking fun at Philly fans by counting the number of goals the Flyers had allowed during a rough first period? And taking a shot at the Sixers?

Who knows for certain. Maybe the organist is a Sixers fan and enjoys the jingle. Apparently the organist and Franklin (a mascot) go back.

Thanks, Amanda. And thanks for noticing it, Charlie! I just played it for Franklin (Sixers mascot) at event in Paris a couple days ago. Just thought I'd play it tonight since Philly's in town. — Dieter Ruehle (@DieterRuehle) January 1, 2020

If that's the case, Philly will let it slide. Just no playing it when the Sixers visit Los Angeles.

