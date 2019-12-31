Flyers

Did Kings’ Organist Troll Philadelphia During Flyers Game by Playing Sixers’ Victory Song?

By Jordan Hall

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 31: Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers skates with the puck during the second period against the Los Angeles Kings at STAPLES Center on December 31, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NHLI via Getty Images)

Wait, we've heard that song before.

The organist at the STAPLES Center may have sneakily trolled Philadelphia during the first period of the Flyers-Kings game on New Year's Eve.

With the Kings leading the Flyers, 3-0, in the opening frame, it sure sounded like the organist played a catchy tune that Philly holds near and dear to its heart.

Yes, the Sixers' victory song. We'll allow you to be the judge.

So, was that Los Angeles poking fun at Philly fans by counting the number of goals the Flyers had allowed during a rough first period? And taking a shot at the Sixers?

Who knows for certain. Maybe the organist is a Sixers fan and enjoys the jingle. Apparently the organist and Franklin (a mascot) go back.

If that's the case, Philly will let it slide. Just no playing it when the Sixers visit Los Angeles.

