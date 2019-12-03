Flyers Vs. Maple Leafs: Live Stream, Storylines, Game Time and More

On Tuesday night, the calendar officially turns for the Flyers following a franchise-record-tying November.

Now with the sixth-most points in the NHL, the Flyers (15-7-5) welcome the Maple Leafs (13-11-4) to kick off December.

• When: 7 p.m. ET with Flyers Pregame Live at 6:30 p.m. ET

• Where: Wells Fargo Center

• Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

• Live stream: NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com and the NBC Sports MyTeams app

• Once Shayne Gostisbehere returned to the lineup on Black Friday following three straight healthy scratches, it became clear that competition was brewing on the Flyers' blue line.

Until someone seizes hold of the final spots among the three defensive pairs, the Flyers will rotate Gostisbehere, Philippe Myers and Robert Hagg, depending on the team's specific matchup each game.

Against the Maple Leafs, Hagg will sit for the second game in a row. He has played 16 games this season, working his way into the picture recently.

We've got seven healthy Ds at this time and there's probably going to be a rotation there. We have decisions to make that we feel are in the team's benefit. They're not easy, it's never fun to tell a player that he's not playing, but we've got to look at the overall situations and do what's best for the team. Haggs sat there for a bit and I thought that was a little unfair. He had been playing well, but when we made that change, it was tough taking somebody else out of the lineup. This last time, between the coaches and [general manager Chuck Fletcher], we talked about if all is equal and we've got seven healthy bodies, to maybe have a rotation with that last pair.

- Vigneault on Monday

• The Flyers are eyeing a season-best fifth straight win. During their current four-game winning streak, the Flyers are allowing 1.75 goals per game.

Vigneault's club didn't just have the NHL's best month of November. Since Oct. 21, the Flyers are 13-4-4 with 30 points. Only the Blues (33) and Bruins (31) have more points in that span.

• The Maple Leafs have won four of five games since the firing of Mike Babcock as head coach. Toronto is scoring 3.29 goals per game this season and allowing 3.21.

Projected lineup

Forwards

Claude Giroux-Morgan Frost-Travis Konecny

Oskar Lindblom-Sean Couturier-Jakub Voracek

Scott Laughton-Kevin Hayes-Joel Farabee

James van Riemsdyk-Michael Raffl-Tyler Pitlick

Defensemen

Ivan Provorov-Matt Niskanen

Travis Sanheim-Justin Braun

Philippe Myers-Shayne Gostisbehere

Goalies

Carter Hart

Brian Elliott

