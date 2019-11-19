Flyers at Panthers: Live Stream, Storylines, Game Time and More

It's time for Morgan Frost.

The 20-year-old center will make his highly anticipated NHL debut Tuesday when the Flyers (10-6-4) visit the Panthers (10-5-5).

Let's get into the essentials:

• When: 7 p.m. ET with Flyers Pregame Live at 6:30 p.m. ET

• Where: BB&T Center

• Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

• Live stream: NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com and the NBC Sports MyTeams app

• Following the Flyers' third-period collapse in which they blew a 3-0 lead to the Islanders Saturday, head coach Alain Vigneault didn't seem overly angry or perplexed.

It's probably because he easily identified what led to the Flyers' 4-3 shootout loss. As jarring as that defeat was for the Flyers in front of the home fans, Vigneault wasn't concerned on Monday about any problematic trend.

Coming off that last game, I've looked at the game, I've analyzed it. Even though it's our third game in four nights, we're in good shape. We made three bad changes that changed the whole dynamic, the whole complexion of that game. It's something that is very fixable, very easy, it doesn't worry me at all.

If that's the case, the Flyers should start wrapping up third-period leads, something they haven't done of late and it has been costly.

• What makes Frost's debut even more exciting is where the Flyers are placing the 2017 first-round pick in the lineup. He will center the first line between Claude Giroux and Travis Konecny.

It couldn't be a better chance to show what we can do. Right now, the entire lineup needs Frost's impact and his play could dictate how long this call-up lasts with the big club.

• Philippe Myers was surprisingly scratched last Saturday. After a real promising seven games, the Flyers were not happy with the 22-year-old's performance last Friday during a 2-1 loss to the Senators in which he played only 14:12 minutes.

The Flyers love his upside but want to see him be consistently smarter.

"He could have been responsible for nine scoring chances against with some of those turnovers," Vigneault said Monday. "Not everybody played great, but that was one above. Sometimes it's just a reset. Phil is going to get back in there, maybe [Tuesday], reset. He has an opportunity, we've watched some tape with him, he's a good young player. We've got a lot of belief that he can be a regular, a good player in this league."

• The Panthers are scoring 3.55 goals per game, fifth best in the NHL, but are also allowing 3.55 goals per game, fourth worst in the league.

Florida will test the Flyers in the third period as it has scored the NHL's second-most goals in the final frame with 29.

Sergei Bobrovsky is not off to the best start in South Florida at 7-4-4 with a 3.53 goals-against average and .882 save percentage. The two-time Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender signed a seven-year, $70 million contract on July 1.

Projected lineup

Forwards

Claude Giroux-Morgan Frost-Travis Konecny

Oskar Lindblom-Sean Couturier-Joel Farabee

James van Riemsdyk-Kevin Hayes-Jakub Voracek

Andy Andreoff-Michael Raffl-Tyler Pitlick

Defensemen

Ivan Provorov-Matt Niskanen

Shayne Gostisbehere-Justin Braun

Travis Sanheim-Philippe Myers

Goalies

Carter Hart

Brian Elliott

Your browser does not support iframes.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Flyers