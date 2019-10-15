Flyers at Flames: Live Stream, Storylines, Game Time and More

The Flyers will once again try to match a mark set by the team in 2011-12, when the club last went to the playoffs.
The last time the Flyers opened the regular season with at least a point in four straight games was 2011-12 (3-0-1). The 2019-20 Flyers (2-0-1) have a chance to do that Tuesday night when they visit the Flames (2-3-1).
Let's get into the essentials:
• When: 9 p.m. ET with Flyers Pregame Live at 8:30 p.m. ET
• Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
• Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia
• Live stream: NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com and the NBC Sports MyTeams app
• The Flyers could not have asked for a better start from Travis Konecny, who signed a new six-year, $33 million contract last month.
The 22-year-old winger has three goals and three assists in three games. His six points are the most by any Flyer through the first three games of a season since 2009-10, when defenseman Matt Carle also had six on one goal and five assists.
Going back to last season, the Flyers are 17-4-2 when Konecny scores a goal.
• Keep an eye on Chris Stewart, who is playing his first NHL regular-season game since March 29, 2018. In that game, he was playing for the Flames and scored a goal. Interestingly, he has his most career points against Calgary - 22 on 12 goals and 10 assists.
Also keep an eye on Jakub Voracek, who saw a demotion in the third period of last Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canucks. Let's see how he responds with his normal minutes and role.
Voracek and James van Riemsdyk are scoreless through the Flyers' first three games.
Expect Jakub Voracek and James van Riemsdyk to put up points tonight.
Both are scoreless through 3 games.
In their careers, both have never gone scoreless through their first 4 games of a season.— Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) October 15, 2019
• The Flames were 26-10-5 at home last season, while putting up 50 wins and 107 points overall, most in the Western Conference.
Johnny Gaudreau is as good as they get, while Sean Monahan has killed the Flyers with 10 goals in 12 career games against the orange and black.
Projected lineup
Forwards
Claude Giroux-Kevin Hayes-Jakub Voracek
Oskar Lindblom-Sean Couturier-Travis Konecny
James van Riemsdyk-Scott Laughton-Carsen Twarynski
Tyler Pitlick-Michael Raffl-Chris Stewart
Defensemen
Ivan Provorov-Justin Braun
Travis Sanheim-Matt Niskanen
Robert Hagg-Shayne Gostisbehere
Goalies
Brian Elliott
Carter Hart
