Flyers at Canadiens: Live Stream, Storylines, Game Time and More

Alain Vigneault's team has a chance to finish off acing its 16-game November test.

The Flyers (14-7-5) visit the Canadiens (11-9-5) Saturday to wrap up an impressive month.

Let's get into the essentials:

• Just how good have the Flyers been in November?

They can pick up their 10th win this month as they enter Saturday leading the NHL with 22 points during November (9-2-4).

After October and November of the 2018-19 season, the Flyers had 10 total wins.

After October and November of the 2017-18 season, the Flyers had eight total wins.

• The Flyers' run of improved play goes back to Oct. 21, a span in which they've earned at least a point in 16 of 20 games.

Since that date, the Flyers are 12-4-4 with 28 points. Only two teams have more points over that stretch - the Blues and Bruins with 29.

• The Canadiens have lost six straight games by a combined score of 31-16. The Flyers are on a five-game point streak in which they've outscored the opposition 18-9.

Projected lineup

Forwards

Claude Giroux-Morgan Frost-Travis Konecny

Oskar Lindblom-Sean Couturier-Jakub Voracek

Scott Laughton-Kevin Hayes-Joel Farabee

James van Riemsdyk-Michael Raffl-Tyler Pitlick

Defensemen

Ivan Provorov-Matt Niskanen

Travis Sanheim-Justin Braun

Robert Hagg-Shayne Gostisbehere

Goalies

Brian Elliott

Carter Hart

