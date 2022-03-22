Claude Giroux Says Thank You to Flyers Fans and City of Philadelphia

With a perfect picture, Giroux shares his love for Flyers fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Philadelphia means a lot to Claude Giroux.

You could see that in the emotion on his face last Thursday night when he saluted roaring fans at the Wells Fargo Center in his final game — and the 1,000th of his career — with the Flyers.

"It was awesome," Giroux said that night. "I mean, the fans and the organization, my teammates, they've been so good to me for so many years. That's one of the reasons why I was pretty emotional after the game."

Now in Florida with the Panthers after last Saturday's trade, Giroux wanted to send his love to Philly.

He did so with a great picture choice from his memorable farewell.

I plan to curate a formal goodbye but for now I wanted to acknowledge this change. Philly will always be a major part of me and my family. This picture seemed fitting. Thank you for absolutely everything❤️ pic.twitter.com/gzNm1gp5kZ — Claude Giroux (@28CGiroux) March 22, 2022

The picture is obviously of Giroux and his 2-and-a-half-year-old son Gavin.

As Giroux waved to the crowd during a pregame ceremony for his 1,000th game, Gavin perfectly followed dad's lead.

"The one time I kind of just waved at the crowd to say thanks and then Gavin decided to do the same thing," Giroux said. "I was kind of cracking up a little bit."

Prior to the trade, Giroux was the longest-tenured active athlete in Philadelphia, dating back to February 2008. He made his NHL debut with the Flyers as a 20-year-old kid. He now has a family with his wife Ryanne and their two boys Gavin and Palmer.

Philly became home.

