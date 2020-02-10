Carter Hart’s New Flyers Goalie Mask Honors Ray Emery

Carter Hart was back between the pipes Monday for the Flyers.

He returned with a new mask to honor a netminder who came before him.

Hart's fresh lid pays homage to Ray Emery, who died in July 2018 at the age of 35. Emery won 16 games in 2009-10, the year the Flyers reached the Stanley Cup Final, and played three seasons for the club.

On the back of the mask, Hart sports Emery's nickname "Razor" and "Oskar Strong" in support of his teammate Oskar Lindblom, who is fighting Ewing's sarcoma.

As you can see on the inside, the mask is done by PaintZoo, which has made many for the Flyers' goaltenders.

(Jordan Hall/NBC Sports Philadelphia)

