Bring on the Nostalgia as Flyers 80s Night Takes You Back in Time

Couldn't make it out to 80s night at the Wells Fargo Center? Fret not. The wonderful existence of social media will allow you to feel the nostalgia of the decade.

Or at least what it would have been like ... since I was born in '97.

The Flyers hosted the Kings Saturday night and pulled out a 4-1 victory (see observations). Aside from the exciting performance from the orange and black on the ice, what the Flyers were able to put together off the ice made for a perfect event … if you liked the 80s, teased hair, neon colors and parachute pants, of course.

To kick things off, the Flyers and their in-arena host Andrea Helfrich released videos leading up to puck drop with some of the biggest hits and games of the decade.

While Justin Braun didn't seem too thrilled with the game choices, Michael Raffl was having a field day.

"I would love to play this against @Laughts21." "Is he a bad speller?" "I would assume so, yeah." pic.twitter.com/eVnS2sYajF — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) January 18, 2020

We even got to hear Jakub Voracek and Kevin Hayes jam out to two iconic songs and has us wondering if there are any other videos of the team singing and if so, send them our way.

Side note - is anyone else jealous of Hayes' vocal range?

Of course, one of the most exciting parts of a theme night has to be the attire ... and everyone was joining in on the fun.

And c'mon. Gritty dressed as Mr. T? I pity the fools who don't like this kind of content.

The Flyers outdid themselves with the graphics tonight, too. From the in-arena content, to social media - it certainly made everyone wish that every night could be 80's night.

