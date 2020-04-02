This might just fall under the category of, 'Things you didn't know you needed until it happened.'

Actually, that's exactly what this is.

Flyers' legend Bernie Parent was making homemade gnocchi - not only decked out in a chef's hat and apron, but also representing the Eagles.

It's wholesome, it's heartwarming and will leave you with a smile on your face.

Have to share the cutest video ever of my Poppop. We need more smiles & he’s adorable 🥰 @bernieparent pic.twitter.com/XTCwjEaMYO — Samantha Parent (@samparentt) April 1, 2020

The Hall of Famer will be celebrating his 75th birthday on Friday, April 3 - hopefully spending it happy and filled with gnocchi.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Flyers