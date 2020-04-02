This might just fall under the category of, 'Things you didn't know you needed until it happened.'
Actually, that's exactly what this is.
Flyers' legend Bernie Parent was making homemade gnocchi - not only decked out in a chef's hat and apron, but also representing the Eagles.
It's wholesome, it's heartwarming and will leave you with a smile on your face.
The Hall of Famer will be celebrating his 75th birthday on Friday, April 3 - hopefully spending it happy and filled with gnocchi.
