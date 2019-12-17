Behind Key Efforts, Flyers Cap Emotional Day With Much-Needed Win

BOX SCORE

Despite coming off an 0-3-0 road trip, the Flyers returned to the Wells Fargo Center ice Tuesday night in great spirits.

Oskar Lindblom, their 23-year-old teammate who was diagnosed with cancer last week, welcomed them to the arena at the pregame skate.

With the Swede's smile and presence in the morning, head coach Alain Vigneault suspected the Flyers would play with a renewed energy that night.

"This is a good group, it's a tight group, we're being challenged, we're being tested, but we're together," Vigneault said. "We've got the Flyers fans that are supportive, are behind us, and we're going to come out tonight and play real hard."

His premonition proved correct as the Flyers bounced back with a 4-1 win over the Ducks, which was iced by Sean Couturier's empty-net goal.

The Flyers (18-11-5) avoided what would have been a third four-game losing skid as they continue to hold a playoff spot midway through December.

The Ducks (14-16-4) dropped to 5-9-2 on the road.

• Carter Hart was just about lights out following two straight losses. The 21-year-old goalie converted a season-high 40 saves.

Provided the Flyers came in struggling to score goals, Hart needed to stand out and he did.

• A game-changing sequence came during the third period when the Flyers, nursing a 2-1 lead, killed off penalties by Travis Konecny and Matt Niskanen.

Shortly after, Jakub Voracek cushioned the advantage with a goal and the Flyers had much-needed breathing room.

• During the absence of Konecny (concussion) last week, the Flyers went winless in three games and scored only five goals.

The team's 22-year-old leading scorer gave the Flyers what they were missing early in the second period by helping set up Claude Giroux's goal to make it 1-0.

The goal by Claude Giroux was Giroux's 23rd point of the season. Oskar Lindblom wears No. 23 and is 23 years old. Pretty cool. — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) December 18, 2019

TK, we missed ya. He sets up a goal for the Captain to give the Flyers a 1-0 lead! pic.twitter.com/C39iiymc3M — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) December 18, 2019

The Flyers are 16-4-1 when Konecny records a point and his return was ultra timely given the team's roster issues at forward (more on that below).

• In a storybook type of moment, David Kase, a 22-year-old called up last weekend, scored his first career NHL goal while playing against his brother Ondrej Kase, a forward on the Ducks.

Their parents made the trip from Czech Republic for the game.

A perfect celly for David Kase's first NHL goal! pic.twitter.com/OMJkkHUEpm — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) December 18, 2019

• Some roster matters:

The Flyers will be without Joel Farabee for two more games and Vigneault was displeased by the NHL's three-game suspension given to the 19-year-old (see story).

Scott Laughton was placed on injured reserve Tuesday to make room for Andy Andreoff. Laughton is dealing with a groin issue and isn't expected to return before the NHL-mandated holiday break from Dec. 24-26.

Tyler Pitlick (sinus issues, possible concussion) is feeling great and "a candidate to come back in the next few games," general manager Chuck Fletcher said.

Michael Raffl (broken right pinkie finger) hasn't been cleared for contact or to take slap shots. He is expected to return at some point during the Flyers' six-game road trip after the holiday break.

Fletcher said there has been "no change" in the status of Nolan Patrick, who remains out with a migraine disorder.

• In a touching display, the Flyers and their fans showed they're fighting with Oskar Lindblom (see story). The team's 23-year-old forward was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma last week.

• The Flyers practice at noon Wednesday in Voorhees, New Jersey, before welcoming the Sabres to the Wells Fargo Center Thursday (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

