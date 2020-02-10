Another Month, Another Gritty Bobblehead You Can’t Live Without

If you didn't know this before, the Wells Fargo Center store and Flyers have a ‘Gritty of the month' bobblehead.

This was officially announced during the 2019-20 season opener and ever since, it's become more and more difficult to not order one … or eight of each.

For February, they could've gone with the obvious approach - Valentine's Day, but instead went with something that could stay out year-round … although, if there were a bobblehead of Gritty dressed as Cupid, I'd certainly find a way to keep it out all of the time.

Take a look at February's bobblehead from Forever collectibles:



Gritty is driving the zamboni and according to the description, is giving fans a ‘brotherly thumbs up.' If the zamboni had functioning wheels, it'd be game over. Nothing would be able to top it.

Luckily, if you miss out on getting them during their specialty month, they're still available on the store's website while supplies last.

October's focuses on the home opener of the season. It's basically a homage to Gritty's first few home games in 2018 when the mascot descended from the rafters above the ice.



November's has a different feature called the ‘wobble bobble belly.' Does Gritty's head bobble, too? Is it just the belly that moves on this one? Curiosity has the best of me at this moment.



December's was none other than Santa Gritty. Your favorite mascot can be seen on top of a snowy rooftop holding a sack of presents - featuring a mini Gritty.

January is easily the most iconic of the five so far, as one of Gritty's most memorable pictures (which was originally Kim Kardashian's, but Gritty now claims it,) has been turned into a bobblehead. Instead of champagne though, the mascot is shooting Gatorade from a Flyers bottle into a champagne glass on a stack of pucks. On top of it all, this one also has a spinning feature, so Gritty can move either left or right ... if your heart desires.



The only word to describe this all is art.

And it certainly makes you wonder what's to come in the next few months. As the unofficial President of the Gritty Committee - I for one, cannot wait to see.

