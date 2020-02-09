Adorable, Appreciative And Impressive Social Media Reaction to Claude Giroux’s 800 Points

Fans at Capital One Arena had their minds on a milestone Saturday night for Alex Ovechkin.
Turns out, they got one from Claude Giroux.
The captain delivered a goal and two assists in the Flyers' 7-2 rout of the Capitals, giving him 800 career NHL points. Ovechkin's quest for 700 goals was put on hold as he stayed at 698 by night's end.
Giroux is one of only 16 active players to score 800 or more career points. His durability and toughness are often underappreciated.
Over the last 10 seasons, only three NHL players have more points than Giroux's 726 - Patrick Kane (774), Sidney Crosby (740) and Ovechkin (739). During that span, the 32-year-old has played in 749 out of a possible 759 games.
Not too bad.
Let's look at some social media reaction after Giroux hit 800:
