2021 NHL Trade Deadline: Flyers Sign Scott Laughton to 5-Year Contract Extension

The Flyers were not going to sell Scott Laughton short at Monday's NHL trade deadline.

Six days ago, Laughton said: "I love it here in Philly, I love the staff here, I love the guys here."

He's staying here.

On Monday, less than an hour before the 3 p.m. ET deadline, Laughton and the Flyers nailed down a five-year contract extension with an average annual value of $3 million. The 26-year-old Laughton was set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason for the first time in his NHL career.

With the Flyers underachieving this season, his name had become a popular one on the trade market.

He was valued highly by the Flyers — and justifiably so. Laughton has become a linchpin for the Flyers. He has gotten better and better, as well. In the NHL's return-to-play 24-team tournament, Laughton led the Flyers in goals with five. Over the last two seasons, the versatile forward has 20 goals and 24 assists (all at even strength) in 87 games. During that span, his on-ice goal differential at even strength is plus-20, second best on the Flyers to only Sean Couturier (plus-23).

"Scotty's a real good young man," Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault said last month. "He's fun to be around, he's very intense, he's got a bite to his game. For me, he's the type of player, as a coach, that you like to have. He can go anywhere from one of the top-six forward positions to a bottom-six forward position, in any role and not say a word and just play. He wants to win, he's a team guy and he's been very effective for us so far."

