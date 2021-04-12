2021 NHL Trade Deadline: Flyers Reportedly Send Erik Gustafsson to Canadiens

Short-lived deal as Flyers reportedly trade Gustafsson originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

For the second straight NHL trade deadline, Erik Gustafsson is on the move.

His stint with the Flyers did not last the length of the shortened 2020-21 season.

Ahead of Monday's 3 p.m. ET deadline, the Flyers traded the 29-year-old defenseman to the Canadiens in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick, according to a report by The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun. Per the report, the Flyers are retaining 50 percent of Gustafsson's salary.

Gustafsson was signed last offseason to a one-year, $3 million deal. The puck-moving defenseman had been relegated to a healthy scratch all of this month. He was not going to be re-signed this offseason, so you had to think the underachieving Flyers were going to try to move him for any compensation.

Gustafsson had 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 24 games for the Flyers. He had struggled in the defensive zone, which had him fall out of favor in the club's blue-line plans. The Flyers have struggled mightily to prevent goals this season and Gustafsson is an offensive-minded defenseman. With Shayne Gostisbehere playing well, Gustafsson had slid down the depth chart.

He's now set to play on his fourth team in the last two seasons.

