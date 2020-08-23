2020 NHL Playoffs: Gritty Finds Way to Toronto to Cheer on Flyers … Kind of

Gritty woke up Sunday with a mission.

Maybe it came to him in a vision or perhaps a dream … regardless, he was going on an adventure.

To be bold - to go where no Grit has ever gone before - the great city of Toronto.

I figured it out, I’m on my way. See you soon, Toronto. — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) August 23, 2020

The Flyers have been in Toronto for a significant amount of time for the NHL playoffs. Gritty tried being supportive at first, coping by not being there and sending a message to his team via billboard. Clearly, he's been a wee bit restless.

Sure, he's been partying it up with Flyers fans at watch parties while properly social distancing - but this was supposed to be his first time cheering his Flyers on in person - crazy outfits, drums, shenanigans, throwing cake in the face of his enemies and all. The whole nine yards … or the whole 200 feet. You get it.

So, off to Toronto the mascot went - and luckily for the good people of the internet, he documented it all.

First up, a stop at the Niagara River - though something seemed a little fishy. There's no doubt about one thing though … Gritty is superior at skipping rocks.

The Niagara River is beautiful this time of year! pic.twitter.com/5TYwAylJtA — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) August 23, 2020

After a break out of the car, it was back to the road for a little more driving. About three hours later, wouldn't you know it? Gritty made it to Toronto!

Wait a second … The GEM City? I've heard Toronto be called a lot of things over the years, but this certainly wasn't one of them. Hmm …

Either way, Gritty could not wait to see his pals again.

https://twitter.com/KevinPHayes12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KevinPHayes12 — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) <a href="https://twitter.com/GrittyNHL/status/1297578271551434754 — Gritty (@GrittyNHL)

So, while he was waiting for his buddies, he decided to take a tour of the city and did a lot of sightseeing.

Toronto looks different than I expected pic.twitter.com/DjOH6EuLO3 — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) August 23, 2020

And on one of his strolls he noticed something … odd.

Why in the world is there an.. oh no. pic.twitter.com/ICUlsUYuM9 — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) August 23, 2020

Bingo.

Gritty made it to Toronto alright - but in Ohio! Reality set in quickly for the mascot, who soon realized he was still extremely far away from the NHL bubble.

I’ve made a terrible mistake. — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) August 23, 2020

Why didn’t anyone tell me? — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) August 23, 2020

He tried making a call to the big man himself, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman for some answers.

Gar, plz pick up. I think I’m in Ohio pic.twitter.com/lvntrRAFlQ — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) August 23, 2020

… but we all know how Bettman feels about Gritty entering the bubble.

"Some may say I made mistakes, but I'm a better mascot for this," Gritty noted when reflecting his trip. "The quest continues. To quote my old friend Bono, ‘I still haven't found what I'm looking for.'"

After creating an intense pros and cons list (probably), Gritty made the decision to venture back to the City of Brotherly Love and cheer on the Flyers on from afar … for now.

Depending on how much longer the Flyers are in the bubble though, there's no doubt he will be plotting his way to get to Toronto again - the one in Canada this time.

Not kidding, this has been confirmed by the mascot himself.

2020 NHL playoffs: Gritty finds way to Toronto to cheer on Flyers ... kind of originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia