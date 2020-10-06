2020 NHL Draft: Flyers Take Tyson Foerster With 23rd Overall Pick

With 23rd overall draft pick, Flyers snag a point-producing forward out of OHL originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

You can never have enough scorers up front and in the system.

The Flyers added some scoring potential to their prospect pool Tuesday night. The club selected forward Tyson Foerster with the 23rd overall selection in the 2020 NHL draft.

In 2019-20, Foerster scored 80 points (34 goals, 44 assists) over 62 regular-season games for the OHL's Barrie Colts.

TSN's Craig Button pegged the 18-year-old Foerster as the 16th-best player in the draft.

The 6-foot-2, 194-pound winger's current player comparable on NHL Central Scouting is T.J. Oshie.

At the pick before the Flyers, the Capitals traded up to acquire it and snagged high-risk, high-reward center Hendrix Lapierre. Washington gave up the 24th and 80th overall selections to the Flames.

As the draft was held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Flyers announced their pick from the Virtua Center Flyers Skate Zone in Voorhees, New Jersey.

Shoutout to our host city of Voorhees for tonight's #NHLDraft. pic.twitter.com/YddZcMlW0E — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) October 6, 2020

The 23rd overall slot is the lowest the Flyers have had their first selection since 2010, when they did not hold a first-round pick.

Before announcing the selection, Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher made a touching tribute to Jack McIlhargey, the team's former player, assistant coach and scout who died in July at age 68.

Alain Vigneault and Jack McIlhargey at last summer's draft.



(📷 by Flyers PR guru Zack Hill) pic.twitter.com/HzJ2gEswHs — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) July 21, 2020

Day 2 of the draft is Wednesday and begins at 11:30 a.m. ET, wrapping up the event with Rounds 2-7.

Here are the Flyers' selections for Wednesday:

• Second round, 54th overall

• Fourth round, 116th overall

• Fifth round, 147th overall

• Sixth round, 178th overall

• Seventh round, 202nd overall

• Seventh round, 209th overall.