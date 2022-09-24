Flyers Broadcast Schedule 2022-23: 69 Games on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Flyers' local broadcast schedule features 73 games with preseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fans will be able to catch the Flyers on their local broadcast 73 times this season, including four preseason games.

NBC Sports Philadelphia will feature 69 of the Flyers' 82 regular-season games in 2022-23. Every broadcast on NBCSP and NBCSP+ will be available to live stream at NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com and the MyTeams app.

Jim Jackson, the longtime play-by-play announcer, and Keith Jones, the former Flyer, lead the live game coverage, while analysis and reaction on Flyers Pregame and Postgame Live precede and follow every regular-season matchup.

The Flyers have 13 games on national broadcasts this season, including their Oct. 13 season opener, which is a live stream exclusive via ESPN+/Hulu.

Below is the full broadcast schedule, with four of the team's six preseason games.

