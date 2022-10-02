Five Players to Watch in Rams-49ers Monday Night Football Showdown

Five 49ers to watch in Monday night showdown vs. Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are looking to bounce back and get their goals for the 2022 NFL season back on track with a strong performance against NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams on Monday night at Levi's Stadium.

San Francisco can get its record back to the .500 mark with a win, and there’s no doubt that the loss to the Rams in the NFC Championship Game at the end of January has not been forgotten. It isn't just a rivalry between two teams, but also between head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay.

The Rams arrive in Santa Clara with a record of 2-1, looking very similar to the roster that won the Super Bowl in its own stadium eight months ago, though they are not invincible. A win under the bright lights of "Monday Night Football" could do wonders for the 49ers' confidence and get momentum going in the right direction.

There are interesting matchups across the board, but here are five players to watch Monday night:

1. 49ers LT Colton McKivitz

McKivitz has the huge task of stepping in for All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams, who will be out for 4 to 6 weeks with a high ankle sprain. Williams was seen outside of the 49ers' locker room Saturday and was in good spirits but is still using a knee scooter to keep weight off his right ankle.

McKivitz previously stepped in for Williams in Week 18 of the 2021 season when the veteran tackle was dealing with a high ankle sprain on the same foot. McKivitz allowed two sacks and two hurries but helped the 49ers gain 135 yards on the ground in 31 carries.

Shanahan recalled the last time the 49ers tapped the West Virginia product for that Week 18 matchup.

“I just remember when we told Colton he was up and it was no big deal to him and he went out there and he performed,” Shanahan said this week. “It was a huge challenge going against those two edge players they had and he just battles all game. Whether he gets beat or not, he’s going to be there every play and that always gives you a chance.”

McKivitz likely will see a quite a lot of Rams star pass rusher Aaron Donald, who lines up at both ends. The seven-time All-Pro already has racked up 14 pressures, including two sacks, but A’Shawn Robinson who has taken the place of Von Miller, who signed with the Buffalo Bills, on the opposite edge, has yet to record a pressure.

2. 49ers DE Nick Bosa

The 49ers' star pass rusher has racked up 16 pressures through three contests and still is looking to have a bigger impact on the game. Bosa will attempt to keep racking up his stats against a Rams offensive line that has allowed 33 total pressures, including eight sacks.



Bosa has been lining up predominantly on the left side of the line but now that Rams veteran left tackle Andrew Whitworth has retired, Bosa could spend more time on the right side to face off with Joseph Notebloom, who has allowed 12 total pressures over three games, including three quarterback sacks.

3. Rams RB Cam Akers

Akers was essentially a non-factor in the season opener against the Buffalo Bills. Since then, he's emerged as a solid option alongside Darrell Henderson Jr., even stepping up in a big way last week against the Arizona Cardinals as he rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Akers missed almost the entirity of last season with a torn Achilles, but returned in the playoffs and managed to play a key role in the Rams' Super Bowl run. Imagine what he can do with a few years of experience and a whole regular season in front of him?

The Rams are currently near the bottom of every rushing stat in the book this season. A big performance from Akers could take a lot of pressure off quarterback Matthew Stafford and the offensive line's pass protection.

4. Rams OLB Leonard Floyd

Floyd could likely find himself lined up opposite McKivitz and will look to capitalize on his experience over the relatively untested left tackle.

The veteran pass rusher is off to a slow start this season, recording only eight tackles and no sacks. A big performance against the 49ers could be just what he needs to get back in the groove.

When these two teams met at the end of the 2021 regular season, Von Miller recorded five tackles -- three for loss -- and one sack. His departure to Buffalo left a big vacancy in the Rams' defense and Floyd is the natural heir to assume those responsibilities. His ability to pressure Jimmy G in the pocket could be the difference down the stretch.

5. 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

With one more week of practice with the first-team offense, Garoppolo is looking for a rebound performance in Week 4. Rebuilding chemistry and a rhythm with the 49ers’ skill players is a must in order to improve on the club’s 10-percent third-down conversion rate in their disappointing loss to the Denver Broncos last Sunday night.

Despite not having Miller anymore, the Rams' defense still has been able to register seven quarterback sacks over three games while the secondary has recorded four interceptions.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey has a nose for the ball and Garoppolo has thrown three interceptions in the last two contests facing the Rams, one made by Ramsey.

Garoppolo is more productive when he doesn’t have the pressure of needing to move the ball alone. If Jeff Wilson Jr. and the rest of the running back group can get the ball moving on the ground early, Garoppolo will be able to pick his spots and let Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Samuel do the rest.