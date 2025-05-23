Your guide to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in Philly

Soccer fans rejoice! We’re only a few weeks away from the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and Philadelphia will play host to some of the high profile matches. Here’s your complete guide to the upcoming tournament.

What is the FIFA Club World Cup?

The FIFA Club World Cup is an international soccer tournament designed to bring together 32 professional teams from around the world with matches in 11 American cities, including Philadelphia. Lincoln Financial Field will host six group stage matches, a round-of-16 match, and, per FIFA, “a highly anticipated quarterfinals match” on July 4.

It is not the same tournament as the FIFA World Cup, which will also feature matches in Philadelphia in 2026. The FIFA World Cup features national soccer teams while the FIFA Club World Cup features club teams from different soccer leagues around the world.

When will the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup take place?

This year's revamped and expanded tournament is set to start on June 15 and run through July 13, with the final set for New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium — also the site of the 2026 World Cup final.

Where will 2025 FIFA Club World Cup matches take place?

Matches will be played in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York, Orlando, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

Which FIFA Club World Cup matches will take place in Philadelphia?

The following matches will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia at the following times.

Group D: CR Flamengo v Espérance Sportive de Tunis - Monday, 16 June, 9:00 p.m.

Group G: Manchester City v Wydad AC - Wednesday, 18 June, 12:00 p.m.

Group D: CR Flamengo v Chelsea FC - Friday, 20 June, 2:00 p.m.

Group G: Juventus FC v Wydad AC - Sunday, 22 June, 12:00 p.m.

Group D: Espérance Sportive de Tunis v Chelsea FC - Tuesday, 24 June, 9:00 p.m.

Group H: FC Salzburg v Real Madrid C. F. - Thursday, 26 June, 9:00 p.m.

Round of 16: Group A winners v Group B runners-up - Saturday, 28 June, 12:00 p.m.

Quarter-final: Winner match 49 v Winner match 50 - Friday, 4 July, 9:00 p.m.

Which teams will compete in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?

Two American teams are confirmed for this year's tournament: Inter Miami – featuring Lionel Messi -- and the Seattle Sounders.

Twelve teams from Europe will be included in the Club World Cup: Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Juventus, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Real Madrid and Salzburg.

Other teams that have qualified are Boca Juniors, Botafogo, Flamengo, Fluminense, Palmeiras and River Plate from South America; Leon, Monterrey and Pachuca from North America; Al Ahly, Esperance, Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad from Africa; Al-Hilal, Al Ain, Ulsan and Urawa from Asia; and Auckland City from Oceania.

Where can I buy tickets for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?

Club Fan tickets, General Public tickets, hospitality and ticket packages are all available here.

Where can I watch the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?

FIFA Club World Cup matches will stream on the streaming platform DAZN. FIFA announced earlier this year a $1 billion broadcast deal with DAZN for broadcast rights to this year's tournament.

NBC10 will also feature previews and stories on the tournament in the days leading up to the big event.