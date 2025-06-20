Wrigley Field

Fan climbs Wrigley Field netting during Cubs game to retrieve bat

In front of the largest Wrigley Field crowd of the season, one fan attempted to climb up the protective netting to retrieve a stuck ball.

By Associated Press

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 19: A fan climbs up the Wrigley Field netting to retrieve a bat that left the hands of Sal Frelick #10 of the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on June 19, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Griffin Quinn/Getty Images)

From villain, to superhero.

A fan was removed by security before returning to cheers on Thursday after he climbed Wrigley Field's protective netting near first base to retrieve a bat that slipped through Sal Frelick's grasp and became lodged there.

The Milwaukee outfielder's bat got stuck about 10 feet up after a swinging strike in the top of the sixth.

Giving it his best Spider-Man effort, the fan clambered up the screen and pulled the bat into the seating area before being removed by guards.

He returned minutes later to cheers from the crowd of 41,078, the Cubs largest this season.

The Brewers went on to weather a late Cubs comeback, winning the series finale 8-7.

