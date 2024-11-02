Formula One

F1: Norris wins sprint race at Brazilian GP, closing gap on Verstappen

The gap between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen, with four grands prix and a final sprint race to the end of the season, is now 44 points.

By Janete Weinstein

F1 Grand Prix of Brazil - Sprint & Qualifying
Photo by Lars Baron - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

It’s a 1-2 for McLaren at the 2024 São Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil. Lando Norris led home Oscar Piastri with Max Verstappen in third. 

Norris said he was “not proud” of the way he won Saturday’s sprint race in Brazil. The driver went over to thank his team-mate after getting out of his car and admitted it was not the way he wanted to win.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

“Yep, not proud about it. But we worked well as a team. Oscar deserved it. But we did what we had to do. I thank the team and we had good pace so it bodes well for tomorrow.”

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

His teammate Oscar Piastri was asked to pull aside with a few laps to go so Norris would take the lead and get even closer to closing the gap between him and Max Verstappen. 

The gap between Norris and Verstappen, with four grands prix and a final sprint race to the end of the season, is now 44 points.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who also has a long shot at the title, ended fourth, just ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz.

Sports

In partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia

Philadelphia Eagles Oct 29

When is the Eagles' next game? Date, time and how to watch Week 9 vs. Jags

Music & Musicians Nov 1

Kelce brothers collab with Boyz II Men for new song on Philly Special Christmas album

Mercedes' George Russell, Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Red Bull's Sergio Perez were next best and within points positions.

Three-time champion Verstappen received a five-place grid punishment after changing his engine for the sixth time in the season — the maximum allowed is four.

Qualifying for Sunday’s race was later delayed by at least 105 minutes because of rain.

This article tagged under:

Formula One
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us