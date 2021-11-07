WR DeSean Jackson Reportedly Signing With Raiders

DeSean Jackson finds new team after Rams release: report originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

When DeSean Jackson signed with the Rams this past offseason, the former Eagles great was heading home to Los Angeles to play with Matthew Stafford in an offense that was set to throw the ball a lot. It seemed like a perfect fit.

Instead, it simply didn't work. Jackson barely saw any targets despite the Rams' great success through eight weeks, and both parties recognized a split was needed.

Jackson and the Rams parted ways earlier this week, and now the speedy wideout has found a new NFL home, reportedly agreeing to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to NFL reporter Josina Anderson.

Jackson, who turns 35 next month, had eight catches for 221 yards and a touchdown in seven games with the Rams but was clearly looking for a bigger workload.

The Raiders recently released wide receiver Henry Ruggs III as Ruggs faces numerous felony charges related to his high-speed car crash which left a woman dead.

Ruggs was the Raiders' primary deep-ball threat, which means Jackson should be able to slot into that role and try to stretch the field for Derek Carr & Co. as the Raiders push for the playoffs.

Jackson has played precious little football since his return to Philadelphia in 2019. He played in just eight games over two years with the Birds, catching 23 passes for 395 yards and three touchdowns. He has just 31 catches on 51 targets since the end of the 2018 season.

But he showed in his brief stint with the Rams this year that he still has the afterburners to make big plays deep, so it'll be interesting to see if Jackson can make it work in Vegas.

