And the time has come for a new batch of rookies to enter the NBA.

The 2022 NBA Draft is officially underway at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., as franchises select new youngsters to add to their respective rosters.

But as often happens in the draft, it can get tricky to track which players are headed where. We made it easy for you. Here’s the full list of every pick in the 2022 NBA Draft:

First round

1. Orlando Magic: Paolo Banchero, F, Duke

2. Oklahoma City Thunder: Chet Holmgren, F/C, Gonzaga

3. Houston Rockets: Jabari Smith Jr., F, Auburn

4. Sacramento Kings: Keegan Murray, F, Iowa

5. Detroit Pistons: Jaden Ivey, G, Purdue

6. Indiana Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin, G, Arizona

7. Portland Trail Blazers: Shaedon Sharpe, G, Kentucky

8. New Orleans Pelicans (via Los Angeles Lakers): Dyson Daniels, G, Australia/G League

9. San Antonio Spurs: Jeremy Sochan, F, Baylor

10. Washington Wizards: Johnny Davis, G, Wisconsin

11. New York Knicks (traded to Oklahoma City Thunder): Ousmane Dieng, F, France

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Los Angeles Clippers)

13. Charlotte Hornets

14. Cleveland Cavaliers

End of lottery

15. Charlotte Hornets (via New Orleans)

16. Atlanta Hawks

17. Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn)

18. Chicago Bulls

19. Minnesota Timberwolves

20. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto)

21. Denver Nuggets

22. Memphis Grizzlies (via Utah)

23. Philadelphia 76ers

24. Milwaukee Bucks

25. San Antonio Spurs (via Boston)

26. Houston Rockets (via Dallas)

27. Miami Heat

28. Golden State Warriors

29. Memphis Grizzlies

30. Denver Nuggets (via Oklahoma)

Second round

31. Indiana Pacers (via Cleveland and Houston)

32. Orlando Magic

33. Toronto Raptors (via San Antonio)

34. Oklahoma City Thunder

35. Los Angeles Lakers (via Orlando, Milwaukee and Indiana)

36. Detroit Pistons (via Portland)

37. Sacramento Kings

38. San Antonio Spurs (via Chicago, Washington and Los Angeles Lakers)

39. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Utah and San Antonio)

40. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Cleveland and Washington)

41. New Orleans Pelicans

42. New York Knicks

43. Los Angeles Clippers

44. Atlanta Hawks

45. Charlotte Hornets

46. Portland Trail Blazers (via Detroit and Brooklyn)

47. Memphis Grizzlies (via Cleveland)

48. Minnesota Timberwolves

49. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Sacramento, Memphis, Chicago and Detroit)

50. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Philadelphia and Denver)

51. Golden State Warriors (via Philadelphia and Toronto)

52. New Orleans Pelicans (via Utah)

53. Boston Celtics

54. Washington Wizards (via Dallas)

55. Golden State Warriors

56. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Indiana and Miami)

57. Portland Trail Blazers (via Utah and Memphis)

58. Indiana Pacers (via Phoenix)