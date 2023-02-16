Every All-Star Game dunk contest winner in NBA history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

One player will slam their way to history in Utah.

When the dunk contest gets underway during the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City, four players will compete for a chance to etch their name into the event’s history books.

Since the event started in 1984, there have been 37 winners of the competition, but six of them won it multiple times.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

As KJ Martin (Houston Rockets), Trey Murphy III (New Orleans Pelicans), Jericho Sims (New York Knicks) and Mac McClung (Philadelphia 76ers) compete to add their name to the list for the first time, let’s look back at every dunk contest winner in league history:

Who are the winners of the NBA dunk contest?

Sims will look to make it consecutive years for a Knicks big man to win the event. Here’s the list of every winner dating back to 1984:

2022: Obi Toppin, New York Knicks

2021: Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers

2020: Derrick Jones Jr., Miami Heat

2019: Hamidou Diallo, Oklahoma City Thunder

2018: Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

2017: Glenn Robinson III, Indiana Pacers

2016: Zach LaVine, Minnesota Timberwolves

2015: Zach LaVine, Minnesota Timberwolves

2014: John Wall, Washington Wizards

2013: Terrence Ross, Toronto Raptors

2012: Jeremy Evans, Utah Jazz

2011: Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers

2010: Nate Robinson, New York Knicks

2009: Nate Robinson, New York Knicks

2008: Dwight Howard, Orlando Magic

2007: Gerald Green, Boston Celtics

2006: Nate Robinson, New York Knicks

2005: Josh Smith, Atlanta Hawks

2004: Fred Jones, Indiana Pacers

2003: Jason Richardson, Golden State Warriors

2002: Jason Richardson, Golden State Warriors

2001: Desmond Mason, Seattle Sonics

2000: Vince Carter, Toronto Raptors

1997: Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers

1996: Brent Barry, Los Angeles Clippers

1995: Harold Miner, Miami Heat

1994: Isiah Rider, Minnesota Timberwolves

1993: Harold Miner, Miami Heat

1992: Cedric Ceballos, Phoenix Suns

1991: Dee Brown, Boston Celtics

1990: Dominique Wilkins, Atlanta Hawks

1989: Kenny Walker, New York Knicks

1988: Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls

1987: Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls

1986: Spud Webb, Atlanta Hawks

1985: Dominique Wilkins, Atlanta Hawks

1984: Larry Nance, Phoenix Suns

Which players have won multiple NBA dunk contests?

Six players have won the dunk contest at least twice. Zach LaVine was the latest in 2015 and 2016 when he played for the Minnesota Timberwolves:

Nate Robinson, 3 (2006, 2009, 2010)

Dominique Wilkins, 2 (1985, 1990)

Michael Jordan, 2 (1987,1988)

Harold Miner, 2 (1993, 1995)

Jason Richardson, 2 (2002, 2003)

Zach LaVine, 2 (2015, 2016)

Have any players won back-to-back NBA dunk contests?

Out of the six who won it multiple times, four did it in consecutive years: Michael Jordan (1987,1988), Jason Richardson (2002, 2003) Nate Robinson (2009, 2010), Zach LaVine (2015, 2016).

Who won the NBA dunk contest in 2022?

New York Knicks big man Obi Toppin won the contest in 2022, beating Jalen Green (Houston Rockets), Cole Anthony (Orlando Magic) and Juan Toscano-Anderson (Golden State Warriors).