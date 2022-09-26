Eli Manning Roasts Russell Wilson's Performances on Monday Night Football

Eli roasts Russ' recent performances on Monday Night Football originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Russell Wilson may not have been riding under the bright lights on Monday, but his recent performance is still lingering on many people’s minds.

During the New York Giants-Dallas Cowboys contest on Monday Night Football, Eli Manning did not hold back on the Denver Broncos quarterback on the “Manningcast”:

"They should've paid that punter $235 million instead of Russell [Wilson]." @EliManning went there 😅 pic.twitter.com/ridC2MdRji — ESPN (@espn) September 27, 2022

Manning said the Broncos should’ve paid their punter, Corliss Waitman, the $235 million they gave to Wilson this past offseason after acquiring him from Seattle.

The comment comes after Waitman punted 10 total times for 476 yards in a sloppy 11-10 win against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football, with Wilson struggling to get his team moving down the field.

It hasn’t been just a one-game issue for Wilson and the Broncos, however. They mustered just 16 points in each of their first two games before scoring only 11 against the 49ers, with Jimmy Garoppolo’s egregious safety allocating two points to that total.

Wilson logged 160 net passing yards against San Francisco. Last week against the Houston Texans, he threw for 219 yards and completed just 14 of 31 passes.

The Super Bowl XLVIII champion still has a long way to go to feel stable in a new environment, especially with first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett reigning. But if he continues to struggle, the jokes will likely keep coming in.