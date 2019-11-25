Eagles Injury Update: Carson Wentz Has ‘a Little Bruise’ on His Throwing Hand

Carson Wentz suffered "a little bruise" on his throwing hand Sunday but should be ready to play against the Dolphins, according to head coach Doug Pederson.

While Pederson classified Wentz as "day to day," Wentz isn't expected to miss any practice time this week.

But the bruise is on Wentz's right middle finger and it could affect his throwing.

"Yeah, it's on his right hand," Pederson said. "It's going to affect it a little bit. It's sore. Being able to grip the football. But he battled through it and finished the game."

After Sunday's 17-9 loss to the Seahawks, Wentz was seen walking through the locker room with a heavy wrap on his right hand. His X-rays during the game came back negative and he didn't miss a snap.

At his day-after press conference on Monday, Pederson offered some updates on other injured players too:

Lane Johnson: Johnson missed Sunday's game with a concussion he suffered against the Patriots, but Pederson is "optimistic" Johnson will be able to practice Wednesday.

Johnson is technically still in the NFL's concussion protocol but told a couple reporters he expects to be cleared on Tuesday.

Jordan Howard: The Eagles' running back missed his second straight game and even though it's still just Monday, it appears he's in danger of missing another one next weekend in Miami.

"Obviously, with the stinger, he still hasn't regained full strength in his shoulder," Pederson said. "So he's still day to day. He'll still do individual this week and we'll see where he's at at the end of the week."

Alshon Jeffery/Nelson Agholor: The Eagles' top two remaining receivers missed Sunday's game; Jeffery with an ankle injury and Agholor with a knee injury. On Friday, Pederson said both were trending in the right direction.

Pederson on Monday said neither receiver could have played.

"They're still trending in the right direction," Pederson said. "They just weren't ready to go."

