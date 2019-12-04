Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles Likely to Face Old Foe Eli Manning on Monday Night

By Dave Zangaro

One more time against Eli.

It sounds like the Eagles will be facing Eli Manning on Monday night and not Giants rookie Daniel Jones.

Manning, 38, was benched earlier this season for the rookie. He hasn't played since Sept. 15.

This might be good news for the Eagles, who have dominated Manning for a while now. Or maybe it isn't. It's honestly hard to tell.

But Manning has lost his last five starts against the Eagles. His last win against them came on Nov. 6, 2016. And the Eagles are 9-1 against Manning in the last five years. They've had his and the Giants' number for a while now.

Overall, Manning's career record against the Eagles is 10-20. He has 52 touchdowns, 34 interceptions and a passer rating of 84.2. He's also been sacked 60 times in 30 games.

While many Eagles fans have probably and rightfully checked out of this season, the Eagles still have a chance at making the playoffs, but they pretty much need to win out. The Giants are 2-10 and haven't won since Sept. 22. They won back-to-back games in Jones' first two starts and have lost eight games since.

But nothing has looked easy for the Eagles this year, so they can't take Manning lightly, even though he's about to turn 39, hasn't played in months and hasn't beaten the Eagles in years.

