After missing practice all week, Eagles tight end Zach Ertz has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game.

Ertz fractured a rib and hurt his back last week against the Cowboys on a hit from Cowboys safety Xavier Woods. Ertz returned to the game but was in serious pain after the 17-9 win.

"The biggest thing is just making sure he feels good," Doug Pederson said. "I think, having gone through this myself personally with this type of injury, it's discomforting, but want to make sure he's 100 percent before we put him back out there again."

This is obviously a huge game for the Eagles. If they win on Sunday afternoon against the Giants, they'll clinch the NFC East and punch their ticket to the postseason to host either the 49ers or Seahawks the following week. The stakes are huge, but they couldn't risk Ertz's health to play him.

Here's the full list of Eagles' game statuses from Friday afternoon:

Out: Ertz (ribs, back), Nelson Agholor (knee)

Questionable: Lane Johnson (ankle), Jalen Mills (ankle)

Johnson missed practice all week and is still getting over a high ankle sprain. It seems unlikely Johnson will be able to go, but the Eagles are holding out hope. If Johnson can't play, Halapoulivaati Vaitai would start his third straight game at right tackle.

Mills hurt his ankle in last week's game but was able to return. On Friday, as the rest of the team stretched, Mills worked on the side. With Ronald Darby out, the Eagles are already expected to start Rasul Douglas on Sunday.

Every other player on the injury report was not given a game status and are all expected to play. That includes Jordan Howard, who was cleared for contact on Thursday after practice. He was a full participant in practice on Friday for the first time in a month and a half.

