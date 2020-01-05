Philadelphia Eagles
Zach Ertz Officially Active for Wild Card Game

Here's a complete look at the Eagles' list of inactives for Sunday's Wild Card round game against the Seahawks

By Dave Zangaro

Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

 

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is officially active for the Eagles' Wild Card round playoff game against the Seahawks. 

We got word on Saturday that Ertz had been cleared and would play against the Seahawks but now it's official. Despite fracturing a rib and suffering a lacerated kidney two weeks ago, Ertz is playing. 

Here's the complete list of Eagles inactives for this game:

Nelson Agholor (knee) 
Lane Johnson (ankle) 
Sua Opeta 
Nate Sudfeld 
Shareef Miller 
Genard Avery
Elijah Holyfield 

Agholor was the only Eagles player ruled out on Friday. Johnson came into the weekend listed as questionable but we found out on Saturday that he won't play. 

This means Johnson will miss his fourth consecutive game with a high ankle sprain. Halapoulivaati Vaitai will start at his place. At right guard, filling in for Brandon Brooks, who was put on IR with a shoulder injury, is Matt Pryor. This will be Pryor's first career NFL start. 

Miles Sanders, as he said he would be, is active and will play. He's been dealing with a lower ankle sprain. 

Mid-season trade acquisition Genard Avery is inactive. He has played sparingly since coming over for a fourth-round pick at the deadline. 

Shelton Gibson, who was brought back this past week, is active. He'll be a backup receiver on Sunday but should have a role as a gunner. The former fifth-round pick spent the entire season on the Browns' practice squad. 

