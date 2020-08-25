Why Nate Sudfeld Isn't Looking Over His Shoulder at Jalen Hurts

Everybody seems impressed by Jalen Hurts. Even the guy whose job he's trying to take.

"Jalen's been awesome," Nate Sudfeld said. "I've been really impressed. Everyone thinks he's [only] an athletic guy, but he can really spin it."

Sudfeld enters his fifth year in the NFL and fourth year with the Eagles, and as of now he's the Eagles' No. 2 quarterback.

But Hurts, the Heisman Trophy runner-up last year, is making a push for that position, and he's even gotten some second-team reps during training camp.

Sudfeld is impressed. But hardly losing any sleep over the hot-shot rookie.

"He's really smart, so he's been great to have in the film room," Sudfeld said. "He's got a ton of talent, and I think he's going to have a great career. But I don't think anybody gets to this level by really … looking over their shoulder. I think everyone got here by having so much self-confidence and just being a great teammate but also working on bringing your own best to the team. So I definitely don't feel like it's affected me much at all."

Sudfeld knows the Eagles drafted the record-setting Hurts for a reason.

The same reason Sudfeld is only here on a one-year contract.

Hurts will be the No. 2 at some point. It's just a matter of when.

"You can never have too many good quarterbacks, and we've kind of been an example of that I feel like the last few years, since I've been here," Sudfeld said. "Nothing in this league overly surprises me, but it definitely [doesn't] change my approach. I [still] need to bring it every single day to help the team out."

Doug Pederson said after the draft and again last week that Sudfeld is No. 2 and Hurts is No. 3.

Sudfeld said he doesn't look at it that way.

"You learn in this league never to assume anything," he said. "You have to go earn it every single day. It's a broken record, but rent is due every day. You've got to make sure that you bring it. So I'm definitely not taking anything for granted. I'm thankful for the opportunity I have and just trying to … keep improving as a player."

Sudfeld, originally Washington's sixth-round draft pick in 2017, has been here as long as Alshon Jeffery, Derek Barnett and Corey Clement, but he's never played a meaningful snap.

This is actually the first time he's even been No. 2 going into a season. He was No. 3 behind Carson Wentz and Nick Foles in 2017 and 2018 and behind Wentz and Josh McCown last year.

"Obviously, the hope is Carson plays all his snaps and I want to support him, but if I'm ever called upon, it's my job to be ready and prepared and play well and help this team win," Sudfeld said. "I still see myself as a young player. I know I can play. I have a lot of confidence in myself."

Here's a good trivia question:

Who was the last Eagles quarterback who was here as long as Sudfeld and never started a game?

You have to go back to John Walton, a backup here from 1976 through 1979.

How good is Sudfeld?

He's athletic, has good size, big arm, has played well in a couple meaningless season-ending games.

But honestly, nobody really knows.

All we know is he's No. 2 now, opening day is 19 days away and Hurts keeps getting better.

Sudfeld is a huge fan and who knows … at this rate, he might be cheering him on from the sideline some day soon.

