Who are the Eagles' Pro Bowl locks and long shots? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

They have the best record in football along with the No. 3 offense and No. 2 defense. They have a 74 percent chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the best chance among all NFL teams to win the Super Bowl, according to the FiveThirtyEight. They’re 4-1 against winning teams, 5-0 on the road and 5-0 in one-possession games.

Some pretty good credentials.

With this sort of season, you’d think the Eagles would have half a dozen Pro Bowl locks, but they really don’t. The Eagles have a ton of guys who could make the NFC Pro Bowl team, but only two true slam dunks.

As fan voting continues, we thought we'd take a look at the chances of a number of Eagles who are in the mix. (And players on IR whose names were ridiculously removed from the ballot I listed where they deserve to be listed, regardless of the NFL’s stupid rules.)

Teams and coaches vote a week from Friday, and the rosters for the revamped Pro Bowl – the Pro Bowl Games – will be announced at some point the following week.

And remember, the Pro Bowl itself doesn't matter, but making the team sure does.

Locks

Jalen Hurts: An MVP candidate from the team with the best record in football is as much of a lock as possible. Geno Smith (108.7) and Hurts (108.3) have the highest passer ratings among NFC quarterbacks, and injured Jimmy Garoppolo is the only other one over 100. Hurts’ 29 total touchdowns are by far the most of NFC quarterbacks.

Jason Kelce: Kelce is at the point in his career where he’ll make the Pro Bowl team no matter what. It doesn’t hurt that at 34 and in his 12th season, he’s playing as well as ever. This will be Kelce’s sixth Pro Bowl, and it’s a crime he didn’t make it in his 2017 and 2018 all-pro seasons.

Good chance

A.J. Brown: Brown is close to a lock. He’s second to Justin Jefferson among NFC wide receivers with 950 yards and leads the conference with nine TD catches. Brown made a Pro Bowl two years ago, which always helps a player’s chances. Maybe not a lock because there are several other NFC receivers in his range – Terry McLaurin, CeeDee Lamb, Chris Olave, Tyler Lockett - but I’ll be shocked if he doesn’t get picked.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: Gardner-Johnson was a lock before his injury, but going on IR meant his name was removed from the ballot, and that could unfairly prevent him from being selected. But he deserves it: Despite missing most of the Packers game and the Titans win, he’s still tied for the NFL interception lead with six. Among NFC safeties, only Harrison Smith (5) and Talanoa Hufanga (4) have more than three. He’s also got eight pass knockdowns, four tackles for loss and two QB hits.

Javon Hargrave: Hargrave made his first Pro Bowl a year ago and has been better this season. Sacks are only a small part of what an interior lineman does, but his 8.0 sacks are 10th-most in the entire NFL and second among NFC interior linemen, behind only Washington’s Daron Payne, who has 8 ½. He’s been solid all around and it would be a surprise if he doesn’t get another nod.

Lane Johnson: If it were based on play on the field, Johnson would be a unanimous pick. He’s having another monster year – Pro Football Focus ranks him as the No. 4 left tackle in the league – and he hasn’t allowed a sack or a quarterback hit all year. But for some reason the Pro Bowl voters like to snub Johnson. He was a Pro Bowler from 2017 through 2019 but hasn’t made it since, even though he’s played at a consistently elite level. He deserves it more than ever this year.

Darius Slay: Slay has been terrific all year, but he doesn’t have an interception in his last six games, and that could hurt him. But he’s got the 5th-best opposing passer rating among NFC cornerbacks (58.2), he’s already a four-time Pro Bowler and he’s highly respected by opposing receivers (who vote), so he’s got a good shot.

Decent chance

James Bradberry: He doesn’t have the name recognition as Slay, but Bradberry has been exceptional in his first (and probably only) year with the Eagles. Opposing QBs have a 40.0 passer rating when targeting him – lowest in the league. That’s 30 completions on 68 attempts for 238 yards and one TD. That’s elite. Bradberry went to his only Pro Bowl in 2020 with the Giants.

Dallas Goedert: Like Gardner-Johnson, Goedert is a victim of the league’s pointless policy of taking players on IR off the ballot – even if they’re among the league leaders. Even though he’s missed 3 ½ games with a shoulder injury, Goedert is still second among NFC tight ends with 544 yards, which tells you how good he was before he got hurt. Goedert won’t be back until next week, but despite playing only 8 ½ games he’s clearly deserving.

Haason Reddick: In his first year with the Eagles, Reddick has been outstanding and ranks fourth among NFC edge rushers with nine sacks through 12 games. He’s also got three forced fumbles, four quarterback hits and six tackles for loss. Very good numbers. Reddick hasn’t made a Pro Bowl despite back-to-back double-digit sack seasons.

Miles Sanders: Sanders has a career-high 924 rushing yards, and trails only former teammate Saquon Barkley (1,055) and Dalvin Cook (927) among NFC running backs. His nine rushing TDs are 2nd-most in the conference, and his 4.9 average is 3rd-highest. It’s a pretty solid body of work, and Sanders really does deserve to be one of the three NFC backs.

Possible

Fletcher Cox: Cox seems rejuvenated over the past few weeks and has been playing his best football in a long time lately. One huge thing he’s got going for him is a loaded resume with six Pro Bowls already – each one from 2015 through 2020. Cox has five sacks this year, which puts him fifth among NFC interior linemen.

Jordan Mailata: Mailata hasn’t been quite as consistent as he’d like, and the fact that his worst game – against the Texans – came on national TV won’t help. Mailata was more deserving last year, when PFF graded him as the No. 3 offensive tackle in the entire NFL and his omission from the NFC team seemed like a real snub. He’s No. 22 this year, which isn’t bad at all but he probably hasn’t been good enough to make his first Pro Bowl.

Rick Lovato: The Middletown South graduate has been remarkably consistent since joining the Eagles in the middle of the 2016 season. Lovato and Kelce are the only Eagles who’ve played all 100 games since 2017. Lovato made the Pro Bowl as a long snapper in 2019, which makes him a candidate every year.

Josh Sweat: Sweat has had the best season of his five-year career, and while 5 ½ sacks through 12 games doesn’t put him among the league leaders, opposing offensive linemen – who vote for edge rushers – definitely respect Sweat. It doesn’t hurt that he made the Pro Bowl last year.