What’s Changed for Eagles Since First Seahawks Game?

This has been a different Eagles offense since the first Seahawks game. And they'll have to be for another week if they're going to advance in the playoffs.

The Seattle game was one of the low points of the season for the Eagles' offense. They committed five turnovers, didn't score a touchdown until the game's final 20 seconds, converted only 4 of 12 third downs and were generally just a mess in a game the Seahawks won 17-9 after leading 17-3 until the final seconds.

The rematch is Sunday afternoon at the Linc with a berth in the conference semifinal round at stake, and the offense the Seahawks will see is dramatically different than the one they saw in November.

"I don't think any of us are proud of the way last game went," Mike Groh said Tuesday.

Not counting the meaningless 2017 year-end 6-0 loss to the Cowboys, the nine points the Eagles scored were their fewest at the Linc since a 15-7 loss to the Giants in October of 2013.

"I would attribute that as much to the turnovers as anything else," Groh said. "You can't turn the ball over five times against a really good football team and win. We were able to move the ball. ... We had 23 first downs, but we couldn't sustain the drives. The self-inflicted wounds really made it so they were able to control the game."

A lot has changed since then.

In the first game, Jay Ajayi got six carries, Jordan Matthews played 72 snaps, Mack Hollins played, Boston Scott didn't play.

Ajayi, Matthews and Hollins have all been released. Scott is now a prominent member of the offense. Miles Sanders has blossomed as the Eagles' lead back.

And most importantly, Carson Wentz has played at an elite level since that game.

"We know we have to do a lot better than that," Groh said. "We have to protect the quarterback. We have to be able to run the football better. We have to take care of the ball. I think we've been doing those things. We are confident in who we are."

The loss to the Seahawks dropped the Eagles to 5-6, and they fell to 5-7 a week later in Miami.

But the offense has really undergone a transformation since that miserable performance against the Seahawks.

Look at the Eagles' offense in 11 games through Seattle and 5 games since:

Points

First 11 games: 20.8 per game

Last 5 games: 27.0 per game

Yards

First 11 games: 338 per game

Last 5 games: 410 per game

Turnovers

First 11 games: 20

Last 5 games: 3

First Downs

First 11 games: 20.8 per game

Last 5 games: 25.0 per game

Miles Sanders

First 11 games: 70.4 scrimmage yards per game

Last 5 games: 111 scrimmage yards per game

Carson Wentz

First 11 games: 17 TDs, 6 INTs, 62.6%, 10 turnovers, 89.6 rating

Last 5 games: 10 TDs, 1 INT, 66.2%, 3 turnovers, 99.3 rating

Boston Scott

First 11 games: 9 scrimmage yards per game

Last 5 games: 70 scrimmage yards per game

"That (loss) wasn't just on Carson, it was on all of us, and I certainly take full responsibility for that," Groh said. "We've been playing a lot better, and it's a credit to everybody in the huddle and on offense trusting the process and one another and just rolling up our sleeves and going to work."

The Eagles' loss to the Seahawks was only 38 days ago, but so much has changed. This is really a different Eagles offense, a different Eagles team.

How different they really are we'll find out Sunday evening.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles