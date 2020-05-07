There won't be a Carson Wentz celebrity softball game today, but that doesn't mean Wentz's foundation won't be raising money.

The second annual Carson Wentz softball game was scheduled for Friday but obviously that can't happen right now, so Wentz has come up with a different way to raise money for some very important causes right here in the Philadelphia community.

Wentz, through his AO1 Foundation, has put together an all-day fundraiser scheduled for Friday to raise money to provide food for needy people during the COVID 19 pandemic.

"It's going to be different," Wentz said Thursday in an interview with John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia. "We're calling it the AO1 day of relief, and it's through our initiative Love from the Crumb, which is our food trucks here in the Philadelphia area. But instead of passing out hot meals we'll be passing out a bunch of groceries and essential items to front-line workers and people in need through this pandemic."

Wentz said that even though he and his teammates won't be able to raise money by playing softball, like they did last year, he wanted to find a way to do something to help people in need.

"It's been an interesting way to see how we've evolved what we do with our foundation and it's been fun to be able to still give back to Philadelphia and the surrounding communities that really need it during these tough times," Wentz said. "(Friday) will be a full 24-hour fund raiser. There will be a lot of silent auction items from me and my teammates and some really unique items (and) all the money, all the proceeds we raise, will be going right back into the Philadelphia community, so hopefully a lot of people can get behind that and have some fun. There's going to be some interactive things on social media, my wife and I will be on there on Instagram live and just doing some fun things, hopefully you'll see some fun videos from myself and some of my teammates. … It'll be a cool day and we'll be able to virtually fund raise and put all those resources right back into the Philadelphia community."

Wentz, who personally donated $100,000 to start the fundraiser, said the money raised will provide 15-pound grocery boxes with essential items like paper towels and toilet paper for those who need them.

Among the items in the silent auction are a Rhys Hoskins autographed bat, a Carson Wentz signed cleat or jersey, autographed Brandon Graham, Dallas Goedert and Rodney McLeod signed jerseys, an Avonte Maddox signed bat, a Fletcher Cox signed helmet and many more.

To donate or bid on an auction item, click here.

