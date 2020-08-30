Wentz Sitting Out Practice With Soft Tissue Injury

Two weeks before opening day, Carson Wentz missed practice with a lower-body injury.

The Eagles list him as day-to-day.

The Eagles were practicing at the Linc Sunday afternoon, and Wentz was on the sideline watching while Nate Sudfeld and Jalen Hurts took reps at quarterback.

Word around the team as practice went on is that it's a soft tissue injury, that the Eagles aren't concerned with Wentz missing any significant amount of time or not being ready for the opener and they're just being cautious.

But considering Wentz's injury history, it's definitely concerning.

Wentz missed a chunk of his rookie training camp with a rib injury he suffered in the first preseason game, but he played all 16 games that year.

He missed the stretch run and postseason in 2017 with a torn ACL and then missed the first two games of 2018 while still recovering from that injury and the last three regular-season games and postseason with a back injury.

He left last year's playoff game against the Seahawks after suffering a concussion in the first quarter.

The Eagles open the regular season on Sept. 13 in Washington.

Sudfeld, now in his 5th NFL season and 4th with the Eagles, has completed 20 of 25 career pass attempts for 156 yards and a touchdown but has never played a meaningful snap in the NFL.

Hurts, the Eagles' 2nd-round draft pick, has had an impressive training camp and has split 2nd-team reps recently with Sudfeld, although Doug Pederson has said the No. 2 job belongs to Sudfeld.

