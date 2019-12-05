Week 14 NFL Power Rankings: Eagles Continue to Tumble in NFC

The Eagles somehow lost 37-31 to the lowly Miami Dolphins on Sunday and fell to 5-7 in this disappointing season.

So they dropped in order again.

Here are my latest NFC power rankings:

1. Seahawks (10-2) Last week: 2

Seattle took down Minnesota in an NFC heavyweight match on Monday night and has now won its last five games. This team is rolling. Russell Wilson is playing great and that rushing attack has been fun to watch.

2. 49ers (10-2) Last week: 1

There's no shame in the 49ers' losing to the Ravens last week. The Ravens are the best team in the NFL. A huge game this weekend in New Orleans against another really good team.

3. Saints (10-2) Last week: 3

After that confusing loss to the Falcons coming off the bye, the Saints have won three straight and beat the Falcons 26-18 on Thanksgiving night. It wasn't an explosive offensive performance but it's actually encouraging to see New Orleans win like this.

4. Packers (9-3) Last week: 4

Green Bay did exactly what they were supposed to do against the Giants, beating them 31-13 on Sunday. They held a lead for most of the game and pulled away late. They're just 2-2 in their last four games, but the Packers have some winnable games down the stretch and one more against the Vikings, their competition in the division.

5. Vikings (8-4) Last week: 5

No shame in losing to the Seahawks in Seattle. And the Vikings have two very winnable games the next two weeks before a huge matchup at home against the Packers in Week 16. They lost a five-point game to the Pack all the way back in Week 2.

6. Rams (7-5) Last week: 7

After a 34-7 win over the Cardinals, the Rams still have a 25 percent chance to sneak into the playoffs. But they have a tough stretch coming, vs. Seattle, at Dallas and at San Francisco. It would take an impressive run here.

7. Cowboys (6-6) Last week: 6

The Cowboys lost their Thanksgiving game against the Bills 26-15 and have now lost three of four. They're still the favorite to win (not lose) the NFC East, but their owner is already publicly making statements that seem to indicate the head coach is going to get fired. They're a mess … just less of a mess than the Eagles.

8. Bears (6-6) Last week: 10

Since their 22-14 loss to the Eagles, the Bears have won three of four games, including a 24-20 win over the Lions on Thanksgiving. It wasn't a convincing win against an unknown quarterback, but it was still a win. The Bears can give the Eagles an assist this week as they host the Cowboys.

9. Buccaneers (5-7) Last week: 11

Tampa Bay beat Jacksonville 28-11 and has now won three of its last four. They have no shot at the playoffs, but they have a shot at getting to a .500 record in Year 1 with Bruce Arians.

10. Panthers (5-7) Last week: 8

The Panthers lost to the Redskins and then fired Ron Rivera. After a 5-3 start to their season, the Panthers have lost their last four and it cost their head coach his job. I expect Rivera to be coaching again soon.

11. Eagles (5-7) Last week: 9

They went down to Miami and lost to what was statistically the worst team in football. Doug Pederson tried to say the Dolphins are a good team, but they're just not. And the Eagles lost 37-31 after taking a 14-point lead in the second half. They're still alive in the playoff picture but it's hard to be very confident in them.

12. Falcons (3-9) Last week: 12

After winning their first two games back from the bye week, the Falcons have now dropped two straight. They lost 26-18 to the Saints on Thanksgiving evening, but have a chance against the Panthers on Sunday.

13. Cardinals (3-8-1) Last week: 13

Rough 34-7 loss to the Rams, who are starting to find their stride. They have now lost five straight but at least Kyler Murray is a fun player and seems to have a bright future.

14. Redskins (3-9) Last week: 15

There was a point in this season where I expected the Redskins to lose out. And now they've won their last two games against the Lions and Panthers. Dwyane Haskins isn't lighting up the stat sheet, but at least we're getting to see him play now.

15. Lions (3-8-1) Last week: 14

Give credit to David Blough for nearly coming out of nowhere and winning that Thanksgiving game. The Lions didn't get it done against the Bears, but it was still an impressive and improbable performance for the undrafted rookie.

16. Giants (2-10) Last week: 16

The Giants got torched by the Packers last week and now rookie Daniel Jones is likely out this coming week with a high ankle sprain. The Giants were once 2-2 but have lost their last eight games and are the worst team in the NFC.

