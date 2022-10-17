Week 6 Eagles grades by position after taking down Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are 6-0 heading into their bye week after taking down the Cowboys 26-17 on Sunday Night Football.

After jumping out to a 20-0 lead, the Eagles fought off a furious comeback to remain the NFL’s only undefeated team.

Quarterback

Jalen Hurts: 15/25, 155 yards, 2 TDs; 9 rushing attempts, 27 yards

No, you’re not going to be blown away by 155 passing yards, but Hurts was very solid in this game after what was a kind of shaky start. He ended with a passer rating of 104.6 and threw a pair of touchdown passes. He didn’t have a major game on the ground but did his part to lead the Eagles to a win.

Grade: B+

Running back

Miles Sanders: 18 attempts, 71 yards, 1 TD

Again, the numbers aren’t going to wow you. But Sanders had 71 yards, Kenny Gainwell had 25 and Boston Scott had 16. All three of the Eagles’ running backs did their jobs when called upon, especially on that 7:37 drive in the fourth quarter.

Grade: B+

Receiver

A.J. Brown: 5 catches on 8 targets, 67 yards, 1 TD

In addition to Brown’s 67 yards and a touchdown, DeVonta Smith added 5 catches for 44 yards and a touchdown of his own that came as the capper on that long fourth-quarter drive.

Grade: B+

Tight end

Dallas Goedert: 2 catches on 5 targets, 22 yards

Goedert didn’t really get going in this game, having his worst statistical performance of the season. But at least Jack Stoll had a 21-yard catch, by far the longest of his career.

Grade: C

Offensive line

With Lane Johnson out, Jack Driscoll had a tough assignment blocking Micah Parsons. But ultimately, the Eagles’ offensive line was able to lead that late drive and protect Hurts well enough to get this win. It wasn’t a perfect performance but that drive in the fourth bumped them up past B status.

Grade: A-

Defensive line

Haason Reddick: 1 tackle, 2 QB hits

This game was the perfect example of why sacks don’t tell the whole story of pass rush. The Eagles didn’t get Cooper Rush to the ground once in this game but their pressure on him definitely affected the game and helped the Eagles force three interceptions. Reddick had 2 QB hits and Brandon Graham had a huge one on the first C.J. Gardner-Johnson interception.

Grade: B+

Linebacker

T.J. Edwards: 14 tackles 1 PBU

Edwards led the Eagles with 14 tackles and an early pass breakup in coverage. Kyzir White also had a strong performance with 8 tackles and a pass breakup. White is known for his coverage ability and speed but he brought a physical presence on Sunday night. It might have been White’s best game in an Eagles uniform.

Grade: B

Secondary

C.J. Gardner-Johnson: 4 tackles, 2 INT, 2 PBU

This secondary is dangerous. Everyone made plays in this game. Of course, Gardner-Johnson was the star with two interceptions and because he came back from a hand injury for the second one. But James Bradberry was tremendous in coverage and so was Darius Slay, who picked up another interception too. Rush hadn’t thrown an interception all season and the Eagles took it from him three times.

Grade: A+

Special teams

Jake Elliott: 2/2 on FGs, 2/2 on PATs

Starting to get concerned about special teams. It seems like there’s a major blunder every week and eventually it’s going to cost them. Give credit to Elliott, who nailed a 51-yarder in his return. But the coverage units gave up too much on punts and kicks. That 63-yard kick return just can’t happen.

Grade: C-

Coaching

Record: 6-0

You can always nitpick about coaching but the best indicator of their success is the fact that they keep finding ways to win these games even when it’s not pretty. And in terms of situational ball on Sunday, Nick Sirianni definitely out-coached Mike McCarthy.

Grade: B+

