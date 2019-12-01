Watch as Dolphins Pull Off All-time Trick Play for Touchdown Vs. Eagles

It's unfortunate that this play happened against the Eagles, because otherwise we'd say it's the guaranteed Play of the Year.

The Dolphins, at 2-9 with absolutely nothing to lose, called a trick play for the ages in the second quarter on Sunday afternoon. From the 1-yard-line on fourth down, Miami lined up in one of the most unique formations you'll ever see, sending five guys to one side, four to the other, and just the center and the ... punter ... on the inside.

Then, a bit of chaos. Watch below. That's Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders on the reception.

Should Doug Pederson have called timeout as soon as he saw that formation? Yes, almost certainly. Instead, the extra point give the Dolphins -- maybe the worst team in football -- a 14-13 lead. (Don't worry, the Eagles immediately drove back down the field to carry the lead into halftime.)

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles