WATCH: Jason Kelce Arm Wrestles Man at Delco Bar

Sports fans often like to muse about how they could've taken on pro athletes during their prime. Over the weekend, one Delco man got something similar: a chance to arm wrestle Eagles center Jason Kelce during a Sunday afternoon at the bar.
I'll be honest: I expected this to go way worse for the challenger, a man named Dave who lives in the Havertown area and was at the Brick & Brew on Darby Road at the same time as Kelce, according to his sister-in-law, who posted the video Sunday afternoon.
Dave takes the contest as seriously as you can while sitting across from an Eagles legend wearing a Delco shirt and a knit beanie, and he actually put up a solid fight... until Kelce took things into overdrive:
The list of pro football players you can beat in an arm-wrestling contest is very short. You're talking some - not all - of the league's kickers, maybe a few third-string quarterbacks... and that might be it.
A random dude certainly isn't going to defeat one of the best Eagles of the 2010s, but Dave tried his best, and I appreciate the effort. Look how angry he is at the end of the video, begrudingly admitting defeat. Look at that scowl. He thought he had a shot!
Maybe next time he'll run into Jake Elliott (sorry, Jake) and Dave will have a chance.
