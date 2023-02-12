Philadelphia Eagles

WATCH: Eagles' Nick Sirianni Goes Viral for National Anthem Tears

By Adam Hermann

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wasted little time leaving a lasting mark on Super Bowl LVII.

Sirianni was spotted during Chris Stapleton's (excellent) rendition of the National Anthem with tears running down his cheeks, clearly caught up in the moment of his first-ever Super Bowl appearance:

What an incredible moment. Great work by the camera operators.

Sirianni wears his heart on his sleeve, so this should be no surprise. He's normally full of positive, upbeat energy - but it makes perfect sense that he would have a strong emotional response on the other end of the spectrum.

Here's hoping Sirianni enjoys a moment he's been working his entire life for.

