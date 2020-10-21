The Eagles look to stay perfect on Thursday nights under coach Doug Pederson when they host the New York Giants in a division rivalry game.

Despite both teams having only one win, they're right in the mix in the NFC East because first-place Dallas has two wins.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is coming off his best game of the season, taking a depleted offense missing nine starters to within a 2-point conversion of tying Baltimore and possibly forcing overtime.

The Giants are coming off giving coach Joe Judge his first win.