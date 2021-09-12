Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
washington football team

Washington Football Team Stadium Pours Gross Liquid on Fans in Stands

Washington Football Team's stadium got off to a truly gross start to the 2021 NFL season on Sunday.

By Adam Hermann

Washington stadium pours gross unidentified liquid on fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

There have been plenty of times over the past couple decades to say the NFL franchise in Washington is in the toilet, but on Sunday that description took on a whole new meaning.

As the Washington Football Team hosted the Chargers down in our nation's capital in a Week 1 matchup, Washington's fans were suddenly and unexpectedly hit with a deluge of actual raw sewage in the stands.

It was an absolute sight to behold as the liquid rained down from an overhang at FedEx Field: 

Folks... that is straight-up gross.

Some highlights from this fan-filmed clip for me:

Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles 9 hours ago

Eagles' Devonta Smith Starts Career Off With Great Week 1 Performance Vs. Falcons

Philadelphia Eagles 9 hours ago

Why Jalen Hurts Showed So Much Improvement in Eagles' Win

0:01: "That's sewage."

0:08: "That's how we celebrate!"

0:09: The poor guy in the yellow shirt trying to evade the splash zone

0:25-0:31: The wide sweep to show just how many people are watching toilet water rain down upon them

I don't know much about omens, but I can't imagine this is a good sign for a football team that was picked by some to be a bit of a dark horse in the NFC.

Yikes.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

washington football team
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us